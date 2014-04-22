Fast Market Research recommends "Canned/Preserved Food in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Retail volume and value sales for canned/preserved food experienced slower growth in 2013 when compared to the preceding year. Retail value sales increased by 7% in 2013 to reach R9.1 billion, while retail volume sales are likely to grow by 2% to reach 204,000 tonnes.
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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