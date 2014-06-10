Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Since the curfew was imposed and the lack of security in the streets is increasing, citizens, especially the young generation, opted to hang around by the kiosks close to their homes to kill the curfew hours imposed. 'Hanging out' is basically characterised by drinking a lot of soft drinks along with smoking cigarettes and sometimes eating snacks. This trend made the carbonates producers, like a lot of other soft drinks producers, pay attention to the new trend and discover a new selling channel. They started increasing their distribution through the small kiosks that were gradually eating up the shares of small grocery retailers and have proved to be successful. This led to an increase in sales, due to the frequency of the hang outs and the need to consume more than one drink in the outing.
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Competitive Landscape
Pepsi-Cola Egypt/Alkan Bugshan and Coca-Cola Egypt dominate carbonates with value shares of 52% and 42%, respectively, in 2013. It is worth mentioning that Coca-Cola Egypt was able to increase its volume by 7% in 2013 compared to 6% growth in 2012, while Pepsi-Cola Egypt/Alkan Bugshan witnessed stagnant growth of 6% in both years. The reason behind that was mainly attributed to an increased focus on the company's brand, Schweppes, with a dedicated sales and distribution team that enabled the company to increase its sales to meet the increase in demand for non-cola carbonates available in different flavours.
Industry Prospects
Carbonates is expected to show a major improvement throughout the forecast period as a result of the expected improvement and stability in the country. Volume sales are expected to witness growth of 32% throughout the forecast period as a result of the expected improvement and political stability in the country. Along with the projected increase in population, especially within the young generation, who are the main target consumers for carbonates manufacturers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Carbonates industry in Egypt with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Carbonates industry in Egypt, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Carbonates in Egypt market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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