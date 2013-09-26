Now Available: Casinos & Gaming: Global Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Casinos & Gaming: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Global Casinos & Gaming industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global casinos & gaming market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global casinos & gaming market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key casinos & gaming market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global casinos & gaming market with five year forecasts
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Highlights
The global casinos & gaming sector had total gross gaming win of $456.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2008 and 2012.
The Lotteries segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2012, with total gross gaming win of $142.2bn, equivalent to 31.2% of the sector's overall value.
The performance of the sector is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.0% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $641.0bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global casinos & gaming market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global casinos & gaming market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global casinos & gaming market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global casinos & gaming market?
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