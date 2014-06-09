Fast Market Research recommends "Casting of Metals in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Domestic demand for metal casting grows by an impressive 81% over the review period to reach SR1.1 billion in 2012. Turnover of local service providers grows in tandem with the market to reach SR1.1 billion in 2012. The casting of metals industry remained autarkic in nature, with international trade playing an insignificant role. Revenue is expected to grow by 68% over the forecast period amid rising domestic demand and expanding buying industries.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Casting of Metals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 273. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Casting of Metals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 273 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Iron Casting, Light Metal Casting, Other Non-ferrous Metal Casting, Steel Casting.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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