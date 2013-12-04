Now Available: Cat Food in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Cat Food in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- 2013 is expected to see a slight drop in current value growth to 7% in line with a drop in volume growth to 4% as the number of stray cats increases during summer periods. Furthermore, consumption habits are diverting to 'other pets' becoming more popular as they take up less space and are easier to keep, like fish and birds. Despite this, the cat population will continue to increase (excluding the number of stray cats) to 108,000 in 2013 as demand from various expats, from westerners to Arab...
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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