Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Central America Telecommunications Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- BMI View: Guatemala and Costa Rica stand out in our Risk/Reward scores for the Q314 as being the two most attractive countries in the Central America region. Both took further steps forward to solidify this position in the previous quarter with mobile operators preparing for the launch of 4G LTE services. Costa Rica in particular will likely see the most success from the launch of this technology given the high consumer spending power and the uptake in 3G and smartphones which have reached around 50% . Other markets in the region are becoming more attractive such as Nicaragua, which is likely to see the addition of two new players in the telecoms market this year, Chinese company Xinwei (mobile) and Costa Rica's ICE (internet). Government interference still looms over the region, evidenced by the financial woes of Honduras state-owned company Hondutel . As growth begins to slow down in the region, governments are interested in boosting competitiveness by adding new players and divesting themselves of their state-owned entities . BMI expects development in these markets to remain slow until this takes place.
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Key Data
- According to the latest SIT figures, at the end of 2013, there were 21.716mn mobile subscribers in Guatemala. Tigo continues to lead the prepaid market with its 9.942mn prepaid customers, equalling a 48.2% market share. Claro was in second with 6.138mn (29.7%) and Movistar had 4.551mn (22.1%). However, the postpaid segment shows a different mix, however, with Claro ahead totalling 413,098 users for a 38.1% market share, followed by Tigo with 357,644 (33%) and Movistar with 312,905 lines (28.9%).About 8,800 mobile users in Panama are using the mobile number portability (MNP) system monthly. More than 50% of users interested in porting their number look for a better tariff plan or enhanced mobile services. More than 211,987 numbers have been ported since the launch of MNP in December 2011. The country ended December 2013...
The Central America Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Panama, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Belize, Honduras's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Central America Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Panama, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Belize, Honduras.
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