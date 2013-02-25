New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "CEO Perspectives on Marketing Spend Activity in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric and VRL's exclusive panel of C-level respondents consisting of CEOs, managing directors and board members from leading banks and financial institutions. This report provides CEO perspectives on marketing spend activity in the global banking industry.
Scope
The report features the opinions of the global banking industry respondents related to the following:
- Annual marketing budget
- Planned change in marketing expenditure
- Future investment in media channels
Reasons to Get this Report
- Reveals the current size of marketing and advertising budgets of banks and other financial institutions in Europe and predicts how expenditure on marketing will change over the next 12 months
