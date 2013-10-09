Now Available: Childrenswear in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Childrenswear in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Even though childrenswear was strongly affected by the economic crisis, with many consumers either leaving the country or postponing the decision to have children, 2011 and 2012 saw strong positive growth. On the one hand, the birth rate increased in 2012 while on the other hand parents were also increasingly willing and able to spend more on their offspring.
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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