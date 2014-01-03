Now Available: China Corn Industry, 2013-2017

Recently published research from CRI, "China Corn Industry, 2013-2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Corn is an important grain variety in China. According to government data, the output volume of corns in 2012 was 208.12 million tons, increasing by 15.34 million tons YOY. Corn ranks the first among all grain varieties, followed by unhusked rice. Regarding the consumption of corns, only 1/3 corn is consumed by people as food. The rest of corns are used as forages and for industrial use. Compared to wheat and unhusked rice, the macro-economy can significantly influence the consumption of corns. In recent years, with the increasing demand of the breeding industry and the growing industrial demand, the consumption demand for corns in China keeps rising year after year.
Among processing products of corns in China, the majority of them are primary processing products and their added-values are low. The supply of processing products with high technologies and added-values is insufficient.
China corn processing industry also has another problem: the production capacity of primary processing products is surplus, especially starch and edible ethanol; the operating rate is low; the number of small-sized enterprises is large, the competition among enterprises is rather fierce, and the whole industry is urgent to be integrated.
In recent years, with the implementation of Grain Minimum Purchase Price Policy and the increase of planting cost, the corn's price in China keeps rising year after year. With the increasing price of corns in 2009, the planting area of corns in China was up in 2010.
In 2003, the import volume of corns in China was only 1,000 tons, but sharply increased to 5.208 million tons in 2012. The volume increased by over 5,000 times in 10 years, which is rather rare to be seen around the world. Before 2010, China was a net exporter of corns. In 2009, a drought disaster occurred in China. The output volume of corns decreased and the market demand for corns increased. Consequently, China began to push forward the import of corns since 2009. China is a net importer of corns since 2010. In 2012, the import volume of corns in China was 5.2074 million tons, increasing by 197.08% YOY; most corns were imported from the U.S.A., 5.1133 million tons in total (increasing by 20.3% YOY).
With the economy development and improved living standards, Chinese people have an increasing demand for meat, eggs and milk. Hence, the market demand for grain forages keeps increasing. In China, with the rising urbanization level and the low profits of the planting industry, the labor force engaging in agricultural activities is insufficient (many labor forces in rural areas move to urban areas to find job opportunities). It is predicted that China will be the largest importer of grains for a long time in the future.
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