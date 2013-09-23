Now Available: Chinese Smartphone Market Development, 2Q 2013

Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Chinese Smartphone Market Development, 2Q 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- As of the first quarter of 2013, Chinese mobile phone users totaled around 1.15 billion while 3G services adoption reaching around 24%. Smartphone market volume topped around 66.1 million units, with Apple and Samsung seeing significant growth. This report profiles the development of the Chinese smartphone market in the first half of 2013, and pinpoints the market's future development from the perspective of telecom operators and branded vendors.
List of Topics
Development of the Chinese mobile communication market, touching on accumulated mobile phone and 3G user base of three major Chinese telecom operators
Chinese mobile phone market volume, with shipment breakdowns by branded vendor
Development of smartphone branded vendors including Samsung, Apple, Lenovo and HTC, touching on their product strategies targeted for the Chinese market
Profiling the product portfolios of major Chinese smartphone branded vendors, as of the second quarter of 2013
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Coolpad, Gionee, HTC, Huawei, Intel, K-Touch, Lenovo, MediaTek, Meizu, MI, Oppo Digital, Qualcomm, Samsung, Vivo, ZTE
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