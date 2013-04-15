Now Available: Clothing in Germany: Industrial Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Clothing in Germany: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Clothing market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Leather Clothes, Men's Outerwear, Other Wearing Apparel and Accessories, Underwear, Women's Outerwear, Workwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clothing in France - Industrial Report
- Clothing in USA: Industrial Report
- Clothing in United Kingdom: Industrial Report
- Clothing in Italy: Industrial Report
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury Good Specialists in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing & Footwear in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury Good Specialists in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury Good Specialists in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing & Footwear in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing & Footwear in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide