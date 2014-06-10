Fast Market Research recommends "Coffee in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Quality versus comfort are two trends that have shaped growth in fresh coffee beans and fresh ground coffee pods in 2013. Standard fresh ground coffee has traditionally dominated sales in coffee, with the category accounting for 94% of volume sales of coffee in 2013. However, the high per capita consumption - the second highest in the world - has resulted in refined palates among Norwegian consumers. Grinding high-quality coffee at home or trying new flavours in trendy coffee pod machines have therefore become alternatives to traditional coffee.
Competitive Landscape
The two domestic companies Joh Johannson Kaffe and Kaffehuset Friele continued to dominate coffee in 2013, with a combined off-trade volume share of 68%. The two coffee giants have competed for the first place ranking over the review period and are likely to do so over the forecast period as well. Kaffehuset Friele increased its lead in 2013, as it saw its share rise to 33% in the year. The main reason for Joh Johannson's stern development in 2013 is predominantly a result of successful marketing of its premium-positioned brands, including its performance in the dynamic fresh coffee beans and fresh ground coffee pods categories, along with strong coffee sales through Norway's leading grocery retailer Norgesgruppen, which is controlled by the same individual that is the majority owner of Joh Johannson Kaffe.
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Industry Prospects
The rising demand for more convenient and high-quality solutions will continue to dominate trends in coffee over the forecast period. While the standard fresh ground coffee will continue to constitute for the bulk of everyday consumption, sales will increasingly rely on promotions and discounts to ensure high volume sales.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Coffee industry in Norway with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Coffee industry in Norway, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Coffee in Norway market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Coffee in Norway?
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