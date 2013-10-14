Now Available: Concentrates in Belgium

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Concentrates in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Overall, concentrates enjoyed a good performance in Belgium in 2012. Positive growth in volume and value terms was boosted by rising consumer demand. In off-trade, the sales volume of concentrates was triggered by increased consumption of liquid concentrates for children. Powder concentrates recorded slower but steady positive growth thanks to consumers engaging in sporting activity. In on-trade establishments liquid concentrates enjoyed new drinking habits such as cocktails, leading to...
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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