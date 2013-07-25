Now Available: Confectionery Packaging in the US

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Confectionery Packaging in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Pack sizes are shrinking across numerous areas of confectionery packaging to meet consumer demand. Many major manufacturers have started to decrease their serving or overall pack sizes, citing health concerns both among themselves and their consumers. Additionally, many consumers want products that are easier to eat while they are on the go, so products such as Hershey's 2012 release of Rolo Minis are aimed at satisfying this need. Finally, within the sugar-free gum category, many companies are...
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
