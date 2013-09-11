Now Available: Construction Chemicals Market in India 2013

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Construction Chemicals Market in India 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- The new report, 'Construction Chemicals Market in India', states that growth in construction activities has led to significant rise in demand for construction chemicals in the Indian market. Construction chemicals are slowly expected to play a vital role in the development of the Indian construction industry. Multiple benefits associated with the application of construction chemicals have also contributed to the robust growth of the market.
Construction chemicals are a segment of the specialty chemicals sector. Penetration of construction chemicals for different applications is relatively low in India as compared to the developed nations.
The development of the construction chemicals market is supported by the focus on infrastructure construction in India. Growth in real estate sector is expected to stimulate the demand for construction chemicals. Rise in disposable income of the consumers will enable them to spend more on construction chemicals. Growing economy of the country will also aid the sustainable development of the Indian construction chemicals industry.
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However, the industry has also some pain points. Low awareness about the application and benefits of construction chemicals deters the development of the market. Further lack of standards presents significant hindrance to the growth of the industry. Unskilled labor along with a price sensitive consumer base adversely affects market growth.
Construction chemicals industry is witnessing a surge in demand from the tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India. Silicone based construction chemicals are also gaining rapid popularity. Development and application of eco friendly construction chemicals has emerged as a new trend in the market.
The Indian construction chemicals industry is a niche market at present and has strong growth potential in the future years.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Public, BASF India Limited, Berger Paints India Limited, Chembond Chemicals Limited, Akzo Nobel India Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited, , Private, Sika India Private Limited, Fosroc Chemicals (India) Private Limited
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