Now Available: Construction in Sweden - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Swedish construction industry recorded a CAGR of 4.16% during the review period. The industry employs 500,000 people, representing 11% of the working population. Construction volumes recovered quickly after a short drop in 2009. Sweden faces a housing shortage and this, together with easy credit, fuelled rises in house prices. The government is planning to implement measures to control household debts. Residential construction is expected to witness an ease in growth from a CAGR of 2.81% during the review period, to a projected CAGR of 1.75% over the forecast period. The Swedish government announced a total of SEK522 billion to be spent during the period 2014-2025 on infrastructure development with the aim of creating jobs and harnessing long-term economic growth. Infrastructure construction is projected to remain the fastest-growing construction market in Sweden over the forecast period.
- Sweden's real GDP expanded at 0.9% in 2012, down sharply from 3.7% in 2011 and 6.6% in 2010, as a result of the Eurozone debt crisis weighing heavily on export demand and investment growth. With Sweden's exports sector accounting for 50% of GDP and with growth in the Eurozone set to remain weak in the early part of the forecast period, real GDP growth will accelerate gradually in the next two years.
- The government proposed stimulus packages in its 2013 budget to promote economic growth and curb rising unemployment. With high allocations to the pension system, infrastructure, and research and innovation, the government projected a fiscal deficit equivalent to 0.6% of GDP in 2013, before improving to small surpluses in the following few years.
- Infrastructure in Sweden is already highly developed and the government is keen to continue a process of modernization and expansion. The government recently announced an additional investment of SEK85.5 billion in infrastructure for the period 2014-2025.
- The residential construction market was the largest construction market in Sweden in 2012. Housing prices have risen considerably in the past decade, resulting in concerns over affordability and the possible bursting of the property market bubble. The country faces a housing shortage and this, together with easily accessible credit, has fuelled house price rises. The government is faced with the difficult task of meeting high housing demand through increasing supply and providing credit, but at the same time restricting house price rises, household indebtedness and preventing a property bubble.
- Demand for prime office space remains strong, especially in Stockholm, the country's capital. There is also a trend developing wherein tenants are moving away from the major cities to good quality and more spacious buildings in suburban areas. Retail sales improved during the review period, contributing to increased activity in the retail buildings category.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: NCC AB, Skanska AB, Peab AB, JM AB, Consultec Arkitekter & Konstruktorer AB
