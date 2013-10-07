Now Available: Consumer Lifestyles in Mexico

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lifestyles in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Mexico is in the midst of demographic and economic change contributing to significant transformations in consumer lifestyles. As incomes rise and the nation's birth rate continues to plummet, households are increasing non-essential spending for products and services, from plasma televisions to dining out. Although economic woes inflicted by the 2008-2009 recession in the United States led Mexicans to cut back on certain expenditures, spending is rapidly intensifying in areas such as e-commerce.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Mexico report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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