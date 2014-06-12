Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lifestyles in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Confidence in their financial situations is rising among consumers in New Zealand and this is being reflected in increased spending in a number of product and service segments. Purchase decisions are increasingly being influenced by factors that did not traditionally play a role in such choices, such as sustainability and personal health. Consumers are comfortable going online and this has driven significant growth in internet retailing.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in New Zealand report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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