Now Available: Contact Lenses in Hong Kong, China

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Daily disposable lenses continued to dominate contact lenses sales in Hong Kong in 2012. This type of contact lens is well perceived by consumers for its convenient usage. New product developments with increased oxygen permeability, which were highlighted with the launch of Johnson & Johnson's one-day Acuvue Moist in December 2011, have also raised the popularity of daily disposable lenses. Hong Kong consumers, particularly astigmatic patients, are noticeably switching from weekly/monthly...
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
