Now Available: Control Systems in the United Kingdom

New Manufacturing market report from MarketLine: "Control Systems in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Control Systems in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom control systems market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The control systems market is made up of programmable logic controllers (PLC) and distributed control systems (DCS). It does not include PC-based control systems and software.
- The UK control systems market had total revenues of $999.3m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- The continuous economic challenges in Western Europe, general drop in manufacturing and credit uncertainty, negatively impacted on the growth of the control system markets in this region.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1.1bn by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the control systems market in the United Kingdom
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the control systems market in the United Kingdom
Leading company profiles reveal details of key control systems market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom control systems market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United Kingdom economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United Kingdom control systems market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United Kingdom control systems market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom control systems market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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