Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Despite harsh economic conditions, the credit card category maintained its growth in the financial cards market. With banks granting loans to a very narrow population group, credit cards have had the chance to perform upon their real value and to satisfy the funding needs of those financially stable individuals able to afford the loans. Default rates continued to rise in some portfolios, although overall the category witnessed a much more balanced year in the context of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in Romania report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
