Now Available: Croatia Tourism Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Croatia Tourism Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI's Q2 2013 Croatia Tourism Report discusses the impact of ongoing economic uncertainty in Europe on Croatia's domestic tourism industry, together with analysis of the effects of this on inbound tourism and outbound tourism. The report also examines the investment potential which Croatia offers to large tourist industries - particularly global hotel groups, and evaluates the impact of rising incomes across Russia and the wider CEE region on Croatia's tourism sector.
Croatia's tourist industry performed strongly in 2012, with a November 2012 article in 'Travel Weekly' stating that arrivals were up by 5% on 2011 and overall overnight stays were up by 6.3%. For the full-year, BMI currently has a forecast of a 2.8% annual increase in arrivals, as we only take into account tourist arrivals and exclude business travel and returning nationals. Moving forward, the government has reportedly announced plans to cut the VAT rate on accommodation and food to 10% in 2013, which should boost tourist flows. The country also has a long-term goal of adding some 60,000 new hotel beds to the national supply by 2020. BMI supports this ambitious goal, with our own forecasts showing an additional 23,000 beds being added to the national supply between now and end-2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
An overview of Croatia's top 10 tourism markets highlights the fact that Europe is Croatia's main source of tourism. The top 10 markets are all European, with half from Western Europe (Germany, Italy, Austria, France and The Netherlands) and the other half from Central and Eastern Europe (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia). This reflects Croatia's central location within Europe, with good airports and other transport links to both east and west.
Much of the CEE is booming and various tourist industries, particularly the large global hotel chains, are looking towards the region which they view as a potentially lucrative market. A large part of this growth will be seen in intra-CEE tourism, and Croatia's tourism arrivals figures reflect this. Higher disposable incomes from within the former states of the Soviet Union should also lead to increased outbound tourism demand for countries such as Croatia. Global hotel groups ranked in the top 10 currently present in Croatia include Carlson-Rezidor, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Best Western International.
BMI believes that the number of hotels and other accommodation establishments in Croatia will continue to increase across our newly-extended forecast period to 2017. The CEE region is currently perceived as offering extremely attractive investment opportunities for hotels groups and other tourist-related industries - largely due to rising domestic tourism and regional tourism, supported by an increase in higher disposable incomes. Croatia will benefit benefiting from this regional upswing, especially once it accedes to the EU in July 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Japan Tourism Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Australia Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Greece Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania Tourism Report 2013
- Croatia Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Morocco Tourism Report 2013
- Singapore Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Romania Tourism Report Q1 2013
- China Tourism Report Q1 2013