Now Available: Depilatories in Colombia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Depilatories in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- IPL depilation systems (intense pulsed light) and laser hair removal experienced rapid growth over the last two years of the review period due to the promotions and reduced price offered by specialised aesthetic centres through advertising and sales platforms such as online coupons (Groupon, Cuponatic). However, the systems are far from massive as the price is still high compared with traditional depilation methods. Consumers are becoming aware that IPL and laser depilation are not as...
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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