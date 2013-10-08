Now Available: Depilatories in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Depilatories in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- 2012 remained a period of uncertainty and financial concerns, meaning that many women continued to carry out certain beauty and grooming habits at home rather than go to salons. In addition, given those concerns as well a rise in "staycations", category growth was slower than in 2011. The events of 2012 played a big part in this. With the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, Euro 2012 football championship and the Olympics over the summer, the British public had enough entertainment at home, hence leading...
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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