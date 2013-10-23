Now Available: Dermatologicals in Colombia

Fast Market Research recommends "Dermatologicals in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- There is a greater focus on destigmatising common ailments amongst the population, such as vaginal funguses and haemorrhoids. Generally these conditions are embarrassing, so people avoid purchasing products to treat these problems. However, thanks to the direct selling of these products, people feel more comfortable purchasing them.
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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