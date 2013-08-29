Now Available: Digestive Remedies in Brazil

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Higher disposable incomes, especially amongst middle-class consumers, led to higher living standards, which contributed to increasing sales of digestive remedies. With higher purchasing power, consumers increased their expenditure on eating out, in particular in fast food establishments. The growing expenditure in consumer foodservice is also related to the convenience offered, since people have less time to dedicate to preparing meals and leisure activities due to high employment. Poor...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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