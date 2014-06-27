New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in Kenya"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Difficult hygiene and sanitary conditions in most urban and rural areas have made diarrhoea a common problem, especially among children, which has greatly influenced rising demand for digestive remedies.
Competitive Landscape
GlaxoSmithKline East Africa continued to dominate the digestive remedies environment with a share of 29% at the end of the review period. Its brands Actal, Zantac and Eno led sales with shares of 13%, 10% and 6% respectively. The fact that these brands are affordable and easily available contributed to the company?s growth in value share at the end of the review period.
Industry Prospects
The increasing presence of sub-standard and adulterated drugs is the major threat to forecast period growth.
The Digestive Remedies in Kenya market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
