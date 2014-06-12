Fast Market Research recommends "Digestive Remedies in Nigeria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Laxatives in Israel continue to be used by young girls and women to help them lose weight due, at least in the short term. As a result, many laxatives such as senna have been switched to Rx status so as to reduce misuse. Using laxatives long term has strong side effects on the digestive system.
Competitive Landscape
GlaxoSmithKline (Israel) Ltd continued to lead the category in 2013 with a retail value share of 20%, up slightly from the previous year, thanks to brands like Tums. Tums is recommended by doctors and pharmacists for pregnant women as it is perceived as the safest product for heartburn.
Industry Prospects
Misusing laxatives for weight loss purposes is unlikely to diminish due to the concerns of young girls about their weight and the absence of any monitoring. As a result, the regulation of laxatives may change in order to minimise this problem and better monitor consumption.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Digestive Remedies industry in Israel with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Digestive Remedies industry in Israel, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Digestive Remedies in Israel market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Digestive Remedies in Israel?
- What are the major brands in Israel?
- Are there any herbal/traditional home-made digestive remedies, like charcoal, which compete strongly with standard medicinal products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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