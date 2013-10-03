Now Available: Digestive Remedies in Romania

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Digestive Remedies in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The category is intensely advertised and the products benefits from a clear and well-defined image among consumers. Stressful lifestyles mean an increased likelihood of digestive problems, which puts this category in a strong position. Digestive remedies registered a modest current value increase in 2012, because the category is approaching maturity. Medication to alleviate indigestion and stomach-related conditions were the most successful while products to deal with constipation were the most...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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