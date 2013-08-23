Now Available: Diovan (Chronic Heart Failure) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The chronic heart failure (CHF) market is a mature market that has been slowly overtaken by generic drugs, and more branded products are expected to lose market exclusivity during the next few years. GlobalData predicts that the major global barriers that will play a crucial role in narrowing the global growth of the CHF market over the forecast period include the sparsely populated CHF pipeline and an increasing number of generic competitors in a market that is already heavily laden with generic drugs. However, the market entry of entry of Novartis' LCZ-696, the first novel, branded CHF drug to enter the market in five years, will noticeably enhance the overall market size during the forecast period. LCZ-696 is currently being evaluated in a trial for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HF-REF), but if clinical trial data continue to demonstrate the drug's efficacy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HF-PEF), and it gains approval for use in this population, it will be the first drug to show efficacy in this largely underserved patient population. In addition, increased use of MRAs over the forecast period in all seven major markets (7MM) will contribute to the increase in the global CHF market size.
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Novartis's Diovan was the first ARB agent that was indicated for hypertension and was subsequently approved for the treatment of patients with CHF, or patients with LVD who are stable following MI. Diovan was approved for hypertension in 1996 in the US and EU, and in 2000 in Japan. In 2002 and 2005, it gained regulatory approval for the treatment of CHF in the US and EU, respectively, and subsequently gained approval for CHF in Japan.
Scope
- Overview of chronic heart failure, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Diovan including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Diovan for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for chronic heart failure
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Diovan performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Diovan from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)
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