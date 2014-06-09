- Dishwashers in Turkey

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- In 2013, volume sales of dishwashers registered a decline after a year of slow growth in 2012. On average, 1,640,000 units were sold annually in the period 2011-2013 after the end of the recession. Despite sales of new homes and the widespread practice of kitchen remodelling for older homes, sales of dishwashers were largely stuck at this level in the second half of the review period; however, consumers preferred more-functional and energy-efficient models offered by key players to cheaper alternatives that have only two washing programs. The revamping of kitchens in Turkish homes due to their increasing role as a space where dwellers spend a significant part of their time also encouraged consumers to purchase dishwashers with more-pleasant design characteristics. In 2012 and 2013, the unit price of dishwashers registered 11% annual growth in current terms due to consumers' increasing preference towards more-expensive models.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Arcelik led dishwashers in 2013 with a 44% volume share, and with its three brands Arcelik, Beko and Altus. The company also enjoys a strong brand name in the eyes of Turkish consumers due to its long-term presence in both large and small appliances in the country. Its retail network for the brands Arcelik and Beko, along with an extensive after-sales service network, help the company to enjoy a strong position within dishwashers. BSH Ev Aletleri Sanayi ve Ticaret held second position in 2013 with a 27% volume share. The company also has an extensive retail network for the brands Bosch and Siemens, yet this is not as extensive as that of Arcelik, especially in rural areas. The company also has a strong position in dishwashers due to its well-known brands, as well as its wide array of products with a presence in many categories within consumer appliances.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, volume sales of dishwashers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%, whilst value sales are set to grow at a constant CAGR of 11%. When compared to the review period, the category will register faster volume and value growth as first-time users will try lower-priced alternatives. Despite the slow current value growth in the last two years of the review period, low penetration rates still made dishwashers one of the most promising categories within major appliances.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashers industry in Turkey with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dishwashers in Hong Kong, China
- Dishwashers in Hungary
- Dishwashers in Germany
- Dishwashers in India
- Dishwashers in France
- Dishwashers in Singapore
- Dishwashers in Italy
- Dishwashers in Sweden
- Dishwashers in Indonesia
- Dishwashers in Turkey