Fast Market Research recommends "Dried Processed Food in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Sales of dried processed food are expected to see a 4% current value decline in 2013, driven by a 6% current value decline in pasta which is the largest contributor to retail value sales of dried processed food. On the one hand the economic recession was a positive influence on the category, as dried processed food is considered to offer value for money and consumers are switching from alternatives such as chilled/fresh products. On the other hand, the economic recession meant that more people were looking for economy or private label alternatives to the major well-known brands, and this limited the development in value terms.
Competitive Landscape
Barilla Alimentare is the leading manufacturer of dried processed food in 2013, with a 28% value share followed by private label which accounts for 27% share in 2013. Within private label Coop, Esselunga and Conad together represent a 13% share in dried processed food in value terms in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Due to the poor expected results of Italian GDP in 2013, and the negative growth rates recorded in the first part of 2013, poor expectations have been shared by international economic organisations such as the OECD and the EU, along with the Italian government, about the performance of Italian GDP in 2013 and the following years. This will increase the pressure on the Italian unemployment rate, which could easily reach 12%.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dried Processed Food industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dried Processed Food industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dried Processed Food in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dried Processed Food in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Are consumers in emerging markets moving from unpackaged to packaged rice?
- How will the lingering spectre of commodity price volatility impact rice retail prices and sales performance?
Reasons to Get This Report
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