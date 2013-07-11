Now Available: Drinking Milk Products in Cameroon

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- In 2012, smaller pack sizing became the most popular strategy to drive growth within drinking milk products, especially among price sensitive low and middle income earners. Smaller packaging offers consumers affordability and convenience and thus helped to boost sales. Flavoured powder milk drinks led growth in 2012 due to the high level of convenience it offers consumers.
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Milk Drinks, Milk, Powder Milk, Soy Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
