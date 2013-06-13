Now Available: Drinking Milk Products in the United Kingdom

Fast Market Research recommends "Drinking Milk Products in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In 2012, drinking milk products is expected to post volume growth of 1%. Health and price were the two most important factors which helped to drive purchases of milk in 2012, as low its price enabled it to compete against soft drinks. Full-fat fresh/pasteurised milk and organic milk are expected to continue to decline in volume terms in 2012, by 3% and 1% respectively. Full-fat milk continues to lose popularity as it is less healthy, with consumers continuing to switch to skimmed milk.
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Milk Drinks, Milk, Powder Milk, Soy Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
