Now Available Eliminall and Effipro for Animals

Suffolk, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Animed Direct just announced the availability of the Eliminall and Effipro flea treatment for dogs and cats. This website offers consumers pet care at an affordable cost. These two new spot on treatment now available come in strengths that take care of all sizes of dogs and cats. Purchase your flea treatment according to weight to alleviate your flea problems.



Animed Direct is the largest seller of animal medication to pet owners in the United Kingdom so this is a great new addition to their flea treatment line. They also offer flea treatments in the form of Vetchem and Flevox. Animed Direct is the bestselling website in the United Kingdom for a reason. They offer the guaranteed lowest prices, free UK delivery, European shipping, customer guarantee, genuine UK sourced medication, and are fully compliant with UK Vet Dispensary.



About Effipro and Eliminall

Effipro is the new practical and affordable flea and tick treatment from Virbac. It is based on a new formulation of the agent Fipronil, which is safe and effective to be used on your animals. Eliminall is a spot on treatment that can provide protection for up to eight weeks. With this medication, fleas are dead within 24 hours and lice are killed within two days. Ticks are a little harder to treat, and most are killed after a span of 48 hours. This treatment should only be used as a preventative measure before you spot fleas on your animal.



To learn more about our new products or to order, please contact:

Animed Direct

Customer Service Phone Line: 01379-871051

Monday through Friday 9am – 5pm

www.animeddirect.co.uk