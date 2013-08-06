Now Available: Enbrel (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Enbrel (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Enbrel (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.
Amgen's Enbrel (etanercept) is a soluble SC TNF receptor fusion protein used as first-line therapy for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Enbrel is a leading biologic agent and is approved for multiple immunological indications, including RA, PsA, and ankylosing spondylitis. Enbrel is a bivalent p75 receptor linked to the Fc portion of human Immunoglobulin G (IgG). It binds to lymphotoxin and TNF-a, blocking their interaction with cell surface TNF receptors, thus downregulating proinflammatory gene expression and reversing the psoriatic phenotype. Enbrel is marketed by Amgen in the US, and by Pfizer in Europe and in most countries outside the US.
- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Enbrel including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Enbrel for the top 7 countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and China.
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Psoriasis.
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Enbrel performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Enbrel from 2012 to 2022 in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and China.
