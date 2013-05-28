Now Available: EpiCast Report: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) is a rare cancer of the white blood cells characterized by increased and unregulated growth of myeloid cells originating in the bone marrow that invade the blood and potentially other organs, depending on the phase of the cancer (ACS, 2012; NLM, 2012). Based on clinical characteristics and laboratory findings, CML is divided into three phases: chronic, accelerated, and blast crisis; most people with CML are diagnosed at the chronic phase (NLM, 2012). The diagnosis of CML is based on the presence of the Philadelphia (Ph) chromosome, which is the product of a distinctive cytogenetic abnormality where the BCR gene on chromosome 22 becomes fused to the ABL gene on chromosome 9, generating the BCR-ABL fusion oncogene, which produces the BCR-ABL protein and triggers CML. The Ph chromosome is present in 95% of CML patients (Jabbour and Kantarjian, 2012; Sawyers, 1999).
GlobalData forecasts that the number of incident cases of CML in the 7MM will increase by 15.1% over the next decade, from 10,645 cases in 2012 to 12,252 cases in 2022. The number of five-year prevalent cases of CML in the 7MM will increase from approximately 45,000 cases to more than 51,000 cases throughout the forecast. In addition, the number of 10-year prevalent cases of CML in the 7MM will increase by 15.2% from 2012 to 2022. Country-specific registries are currently updating their CML prevalence data to reflect improved survival due to tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy. As a result, the forecast number of prevalent cases of CML may increase toward the end of the forecast period as the disease survival continues to improve.
- The chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends associated with CML in the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).
- It also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the incident and five- and 10-year prevalent cases of CML segmented by sex and age (by five-year increments for all age groups) in the seven major markets.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CML market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global CML market to improve product development, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for CML therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
