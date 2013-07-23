Now Available: EpiCast Report: Meningococcal Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

Recently published research from GlobalData, "EpiCast Report: Meningococcal Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Meningococcal disease is caused by Neisseria meningitidis, which is an encapsulated, Gram-negative bacterium that has an incidence of one to three cases per 100,000 population worldwide (Giuliani et al., 2006). Strains of Neisseria meningitidis are classified based on the chemical composition of unique polysaccharide capsules. Although there are 13 different serogroups, nearly all disease in humans is caused by strains representative of six serogroups: A, B, C, W-135, X and Y (CDC, 2012d; Halperin et al., 2012; Rosenstein et al., 2001). Humans are the only natural reservoir of Neisseria meningitidis, and the bacterium causes three common clinical forms of meningococcal disease: meningitis, blood infection, and pneumonia (CDC, 2012d; Wilder-Smith and Memish, 2003). Up to 10% of adolescents and adults are asymptomatic, transient carriers of the bacterium, which can be transmitted via respiratory droplets or by direct contact (CDC, 2012d).
During the forecast period, the number of incident cases will remain relatively stable. An increase in international travel to regions of high incidence could cause some serogroups to appear in countries where they were not previously prevalent. In addition to vaccinating international travelers, the vaccination of household members of individuals traveling to high-risk regions would further prevent outbreaks due to strains that certain populations are not yet immune to.
GlobalData epidemiologists obtained surveillance data for each market in this analysis, except for Spain and the UK. However, for these markets a peer-reviewed journal article was used that analyzed the surveillance data in these countries. The surveillance data used in this analysis are collected by country-specific, governmental organizations that routinely collect data on meningococcal disease cases. Use of surveillance data is optimal as it allows for a comprehensive picture of the epidemiology of the disease, including age and serogroup distribution. Although the overall incidence of meningococcal disease is relatively low, the age and serogroup segmentation of incident cases provided in this forecast shows the populations at highest risk for meningococcal disease in each market.
- The Meningococcal Disease EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of meningococcal disease in the eight major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, and Brazil).
- It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of meningococcal disease incident cases segmented by age (<1, 1-4, 5-14, 15-24, 25-44, 45-64, and ending at ages 65 years and older) and serogroup (B, C, Y, and W-135) in the 8MM.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global meningococcal disease market.
