New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Pediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and Prophylactic Populations in the US - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"
Summary
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is one of the most common causes of respiratory infections in children. The majority of cases present with mild, cold-like symptoms, but about 1% of cases develop severe complications requiring hospitalization. Children under two years of age with certain health conditions are most at risk for severe RSV infections and are therefore recommended to receive RSV prophylaxis treatments (Resch, 2011).
GlobalData epidemiologists forecasted the RSV infection population and each prophylactic population in the US independently based on trends in population, birth, infant mortality, disease incidence, and disease survival. GlobalData epidemiologists estimate that RSV infections will grow 10.4% in the next decade, from 8.03 million cases in 2012 to 8.87 million cases in 2022. The number of RSV infections is expected to increase due to population growth while the prophylactic populations are expected to decrease due to decreased births and decreased preterm births. Improvements in prenatal care in the US, increased pre-birth screening of congenital abnormalities, and advancement in treatments are all drivers of the decrease in preterm births.
Scope
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections and Prophylactics Populations EpiCast Report provides overview of the risk factors for severe RSV infections, as well as a 10-year epidemiology forecast of primary, secondary, and hospitalized RSV infections and RSV prophylactic populations in children aged 0-2 years in the US. The prophylactic populations are -
- Children born before 36 weeks of gestation
- Infants with neonatal chronic lung disease
- Children with congenital respiratory or neuromuscular diseases that compromises respiratory function
- Children with hemodynamically significant congenital heart diseases
- The RSV infection population and RSV prophylactic populations are further segmented by age (0-year, 1-year, and 2-year) and by sex.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the US prophylactics populations.
- Quantify infection and prophylactic populations in the US to improve product development, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the prophylactic group that present the best opportunities for prophylactic therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
