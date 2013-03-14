Now Available: Eyewear in Sweden

Fast Market Research recommends "Eyewear in Sweden" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The Swedish spectacles category continued to grow over the review period. The strongest factor driving this development was more Swedes needing vision correction because of their increasing use of computers, tablets and other digital devices. Also, Swedes tend to buy more than one pair of spectacles each to be able to change them as spectacles are no longer just a necessity but are also fashion items.
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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