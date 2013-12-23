Now Available: Fast Food in Colombia

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Fast Food in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Snacking is emerging among fast food service operators and brands, such as Presto, have been offering smaller burgers that are being promoted as an ideal snack for the afternoons and which mainly target young students. Frisby, with the introduction of Frisnacks in 2011, also embraced this trend, introducing an ideal product for a small meal or afternoon snack with the advantage of being able to be consumed on the go thanks to its innovative packaging. In 2012, McDonald's widened its offer of...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Casual vs Non-Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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