New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Feed Pigment Market - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Feed Pigment Market By Type (Carotenoids, Curcumin, Caramel, Spirulina & Others), By Livestock (Swine, Cattle, Poultry, Aquatic Animals & Others), By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
The feed pigment market is flourishing due to the increasing use of feed in the livestock industry. The leading companies in the feed pigment market are continuously adopting new technologies for manufacturing these feed pigments. The leading feed pigment manufacturers are increasingly using feed pigments for supplementing the diet of animals. The market for carotenoids as pigments was the largest in 2013, and is projected to grow with the increasing demand for feed pigments in the livestock industry. Organoleptic enhancements and added health benefits are driving the demand in the market. The curcumin pigment market is comparatively smaller, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2013 to 2018.
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The feed pigment market is projected to reach a value of $2,762.8 million by 2018. The report analyzes the market, segmented with respect to the main regions of the world. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the feed pigment market. It categorizes the feed pigment market based on type, livestock, and geography. The increasing demand for meat and industrialization of pork and poultry meat sectors are factors that have accelerated the growth of the feed pigment market. The market is growing at an appealing rate, which will drive the demand for various grades of feed pigment for serving the livestock industry.
FIGURE 1
FEED PIGMENT MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2013 VS. 2018 ($MILLION)
e - Estimated; p - Projected
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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