Now Available: Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Australia

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Luxury wines/champagnes and spirits grew by 5% over 2012 to be valued at A$169 million. Luxury wines/champagnes and spirits saw resilient performance over 2012 with high net worth individuals being less affected by concerns such as higher interest rates and weaker consumer confidence that is impacting other FMCG industries.
Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Beer, Cider & Pre-mixed Spirits Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Beer, Cider & Pre-mixed Spirits Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Beer, Cider & Pre-mixed Spirits Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in the US