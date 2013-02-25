Now Available: Fluzone IntraDermal (Seasonal Influenza Vaccines) Forecast and Market Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Fluzone IntraDermal (Seasonal Influenza Vaccines) Forecast and Market Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Fluzone IntraDermal (Seasonal Influenza Vaccines) Forecast and Market Analysis". Seasonal Influenza is a respiratory infection caused by influenza virus that results in mild to severe symptoms, such as fever, cold and cough. The market is heavily driven by the sales of prophylactic vaccine treatments to prevent infection. Currently, trivalent intramuscular vaccines such as Sanofi's Fluzone and Vaxigrip, GlaxoSmithKline's Fluarix and FluLaval and Novartis' Fluvirin garner the majority stake of the market. However, with the entrance of vaccines with novel routes of administration, such as AstraZeneca's intranasal FluMist and Sanofi's Fluzone IntraDermal, GlobalData projects a dramatic shift favoring the adoption of such vaccines over the traditional intramuscular vaccines. GlobalData also anticipates that manufacturers that launch quadrivalent formulations will steal market share, patient share, and revenue from the trivalent influenza vaccines currently available.
Fluzone ID is an inactivated, trivalent influenza vaccine that is administered via intradermal injection. Fluzone ID's production is similar to other inactivated, split virus influenza vaccines, but its route of administration differentiates it from its competitors. This novel route of administration uses a needle that is 90% smaller than the one used for intramuscular injection. The site of injection (i.e., the dermis) also has an increased number of immune cells compared to muscle tissue, which results in a more robust immune response for intradermal injection relative to intramuscular route of administration. Sanofi, which distributes the vaccine in the US and Europe, hopes to leverage these advantages to obtain patient share.
- Overview of seasonal influenza, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Fluzone IntraDermal including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Fluzone IntraDermal for four countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany and the UK.
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for seasonal influenza
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Fluzone IntraDermal performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Fluzone IntraDermal from 2012 to 2022 in the US, France, Germany and the UK.
