Now Available: Food Intolerance in South Korea

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Food Intolerance in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Value sales of food intolerance showed strong growth at 7% in current terms in 2012 to reach Won68.6 billion. In South Korea, only lactose-free food and other HW special baby milk formula have significant sales. Both categories showed healthy growth in 2012 as more consumers became aware that lactose-free products can help with digestive problems. Meanwhile, it had not yet become fashionable to look for gluten-free or diabetic food in South Korea.
Euromonitor International's Food Intolerance in South Korea report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Diabetic Food, Gluten-free Food, Lactose-free Food, Other HW Special Baby Milk Formula.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Intolerance market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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