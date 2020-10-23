Now Available for Pre-Order, a Powerful New Vision Board Journal and 90-Day Planner and It's SO FETCH

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Introducing the Mean Girls, Burn Book Inspired, Vision Board Journal + 90 Day Planner, a new print-book and self-coaching journal that is expected to help a new generation navigate their self-growth and self-transformation journeys. As people worldwide are increasingly seeking clarity and organization in their daily lives, this new journal is empowering people to get control with their best foot forward in simple, easy, and actionable steps.



With the Mean Girls Vision Board Journal + 90 Day Planner, access vast and valuable resources for clarifying vision and using vision boards to illustrate and achieve goals. The journal's pages make it easy to craft a daily ritual and turn goals into action with a 90-day plan to accomplish the unimaginable. An 8.5 x 11 daily habits notepad with 100-pages for organizing daily thoughts and documenting manifestations, people can easily categorize activities and thoughts into gratitude, affirmations, giving, visualizing, meditation thoughts, and "acting as if" sections. Additionally, the journal contains a wheel of life goal-setting sheet, fear-setting worksheet, well-being assessment, master goal list, and so much more to help anyone create goals in their life, overcome the burdens of self-talk, and gain insights like never before into an empowering self-love and self-motivation journey.



With the purchase of the journal, get access to an online mini-course on achieving your goals and staying motivated, with an additional vision board assessment that ensures one is focusing on the essentials in their daily life for success.



A valuable print-book and self-coaching journal for the modern age, the Mean Girls Vision Board Journal + 90 Day Planner will help a new generation recapture their lives, visions, and dreams for success today and tomorrow. For a limited time, pre-order the Mean Girls Vision Board Journal + 90 Day Planner here: https://www.selfgrowthjournals.com/shop/mean-girls-inspired-vision-book



Starting today, pre-order a copy of this exciting self-coaching journal for $36. Supplies are limited, so act fast and visit the pre-order page today for more information.



About The Mean Girls Vision Board Journal + 90 Day Planner

