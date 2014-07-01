Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fragrances in Bolivia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Growth in fragrances in Bolivia during 2012 was driven by the favourable economic conditions in the country. The number of Bolivians in middle-income segments is increasing and this means an expanding target audience for fragrances. According to interviews with representatives of the leading players in mass fragrances and premium fragrances in Bolivia, volume sales continue to increase and the performance of the category is due mainly to rising demand rather than unit price increases. Bolivian consumers are purchasing fragrances more frequently than ever before and over the course of the review period it became much more common for consumers in cities such as Santa Cruz to own and use two fragrances rather than the previous situation where the use of just one fragrance was considered the norm.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Yanbal Bolivia SA continued to lead fragrances in Bolivia during 2012 with a 39% value share. Yanbal gained value share throughout through the review period due to its very strong positioning among Bolivian consumers. The distribution of the company?s products is not limited to urban areas and its products can be found throughout the country. The large size of the company?s direct sales team means that its fragrances brands have significant consumer reach which is not limited to urban areas and its products are available even in Bolivia?s smallest towns and villages.
Industry Prospects
Fragrances in Bolivia is expected to continue posting strong rates of growth during the forecast period. If the current positive economic conditions remain in effect, it is likely that fragrances will remain one of the most popular categories in beauty and personal care in Bolivia for the foreseeable future. Changes in the socio-economic make-up of the Bolivian population are likely to continue developing during the forecast period, which is likely to have a favourable impact on sales of fragrances in the country. Mass women?s fragrances and premium women?s fragrances are expected to continue leading growth in fragrances throughout the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fragrances industry in Bolivia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Fragrances industry in Bolivia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Fragrances in Bolivia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Fragrances in Bolivia?
- What are the major brands in Bolivia?
- What pricing movements are seen across premium and mass fragrances?
- What are the key product development trends?
- How are sales of unisex fragrances performing?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fragrances - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Fragrances - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Malaysia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Bulgaria to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the United States to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in France to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Italy to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Peru to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape