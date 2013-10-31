Now Available: France Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The UK economic recovery is steadily gaining momentum following several quarters of anaemic growth. Stabilisation in the eurozone and an improvement in private sector confidence will pave the way for a recovery in global demand and international trade, which will bolster the UK economy in 2013 and have spillover effects on the country's food and drink industry.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +1.3%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +14.7%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales growth = +1.1%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +9.2%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales growth = +3.4%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +18.9%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +1.6%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +11.2%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company Trends
Green Light For Latest Health Push In UK: New food labels indicating the nutritional value of food items were released in summer 2013 in the UK in a push to boost healthy eating habits. The scheme marks the latest indication of growing health consciousness across the sector, and has been praised by the government as the country grapples with rising obesity rates and diet-related chronic disease. Following a public consultation initiated in 2012, the new standardised system will adopt a 'traffic light' approach, with 'reference intakes' replacing existing Guideline Daily Amounts seen on many food and drink products.
Coke Slims Down In Health Push: Global drinks giant The Coca-Cola Company reacted to increasingly health conscious consumer demand in summer 2013 by launching new, smaller cans of its iconic carbonate products in the UK. Designed to allow consumers greater choice in selecting sugar-based carbonate drinks, the move reflects increasing momentum across the industry to supply health-driven demand.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Israel Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Poland Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Romania Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Hungary Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Czech Republic Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Algeria Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Iran Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Egypt Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Azerbaijan Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Qatar Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013