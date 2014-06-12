Fast Market Research recommends "Francophone West Africa Business Forecast Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- - Political Risk will remain elevated in Francophone West Africa, a region which is characterised by weak state institutions and lasting political instability. Violence in Mali and the collapse of the Central African Republic highlight the fragility of impoverished inland countries, and the need for regional solutions to failed states.
- Long-term Economic G rowth in Francophone West Africa will average just 5.0% between 2014 and 2023, much lower than the 6.4% that we forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa). BMI believes that the economies of UEMOA will outperform those of CEMAC, many of which are struggling with stagnating oil production.
- Economic growth in C?te d'Ivoire will remain elevated, averaging 8.0% between 2014 and 2017 due to increasing consumer spending and government infrastructure projects. A new nationality law offers hope that the country may eventually move past its divisive 'Ivoirit?' debate, though we stress that progress will be slow.
- In Cameroon economic growth will remain below 5.0% over the duration of our forecast period. A poor business environment is holding back economic diversification, preventing broad-based growth.
- The inability of the Central African Republic's new government to establish its authority over the impoverished country has led to a political vacuum and a humanitarian crisis. A French-backed intervention is becoming increasingly likely, but we doubt that it will forestall an economic collapse
- The Republic of the Congo ( Congo-Brazzaville) will be the fastest-growing economy in the CEMAC bloc due to high government infrastructure spending and a booming iron ore sector. The growth of a new export industry will mitigate the effect of stagnating oil revenues.
- In Equatorial Guinea, however, falling oil production is causing an economic crisis. GDP will contract by 0.4% in 2014 as falling revenues disrupt the government's ambitious investment plans.
- Gabon's fiscal balance is deteriorating...
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The Francophone West Africa Business Forecast Report helps businesses with market assessment, strategic planning and decision making to promote growth and profitability in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Republic of Congo, Senegal and Togo and is an essential tool for CEOs, Chairmen, Finance Directors/CFOs, Managing Directors, Marketing/Sales Directors with commercial interests in this emerging market..
An influential new analysis of Francophone West Africa's economic, political and financial prospects through end-2017, just published by award-winning forecasters, Business Monitor International (BMI).
Key Uses
- Forecast the pace and stability of Francophone West Africa's economic and industry growth through end-2017.
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