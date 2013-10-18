Now Available: Fresh Food in Italy

Fast Market Research recommends "Fresh Food in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Burdened by the past years of crisis, Italian fresh food producers and consumers still have to deal with a heavy economic reality. Despite the many efforts being made nationally and internationally to overcome the financial crisis, Italy's economy is still facing difficulties. In fact, 2012 was characterised by the further deterioration of many industries and by an increase in the unemployment rate. Like other sectors, fresh food is suffering from this economic situation. The growing production...
Euromonitor International's Fresh Food in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fresh Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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